Jack covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

If you’re into gaming you can’t escape the Virtual Reality revolution that’s currently taking place.

The VR technology of latter days was poorly realised and left gamers with motion sickness.

However, modern VR is all the rage. Every genre of gaming is getting on the VR bandwagon. Whether its action-adventure games or racing software, they’re all going VR.

If developers can get it right, VR could be the biggest gaming revolution since motion control.

VR tech can make you feel like you’re real in the game.

A car seat that turns when you turn the wheel, a vest that vibrates when you get hit in the game, even a platform that makes you feel like you’re flying. They’re all on offer and they’re all very impressive.

The trouble, of course, is that there’s so much VR technology on offer. If you’re just looking for a good time, it can be difficult to know where to start.

Will a headset suffice or do you need gloves, and one of those fancy booths you saw on TV?

To help make the murky waters of VR technology a little easier to see through, Netentstalker.co.uk have produced a handy infographic.

They list all the types of games using VR technology, and what accessories you’ll need to get the best experience in each.

They’ve even listed some of the games you should be on the look out for in years to come.

If you’ve got any spare change after getting your hands on some cool VR equipment, of course!

Considering the prices involved for some of these gadgets, it might be a while before VR goes mainstream.

Still, it wasn’t too long ago that the idea of motion controls like those found in the Nintendo Wii were inconceivable.

VR might just be the next evolution of the industry.

Until then though, if you’ve got the cash to afford these gadgets, you can enjoy lording it over all your friends and family!