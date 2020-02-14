GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

GlobalData research has found the top big data influencers based on their performance and engagement online.

Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people in big data on Twitter during Q4 2019.

Biggest influencers in big data: The top ten in Q4 2019

1. Kirk Borne (@KirkDBorne)

Kirk Borne is an advisor and principal data scientist at Booz Allen Hamilton, which offers consulting, analytics, technology, cyber security, and more to a number of its partners and clients. An astrophysicist and big data advisor, Kirk specialises in data mining, data analytics, machine learning, and computational astrophysics, among others.

Kirk has engaged in several NASA projects, including its astronomy centre and its space science data operations for more than 20 years.

Twitter followers: 248,146

GlobalData influencer score: 100

https://twitter.com/KirkDBorne/status/1204615071705554945

2. Ganapathi Pulipaka (@gp_pulipaka)

Ganapathi Pulipaka is a chief data scientist at Accenture, a technology company that offers developer platforms, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and quantum computing technologies to its customers. He has more than 20 years of SAP experience, across application development, design and architecture, and technology integration.

Ganapathi has developed a number of deep learning and machine learning programs and published them on GitHub and medium.com.

Twitter followers: 75,888

GlobalData influencer score: 99

https://twitter.com/gp_pulipaka/status/1218243415931944961

3. Ronald Van Loon (@Ronald_vanLoon)

Ronald Van Loon is the director of Advertisement, which offers data consultancy, technology, and data engineering and automation solutions to its partners and clients. A known thought leader, Ronald helps drive business value for companies by collecting data insights from all touch points, and converting them into plausible business propositions and real-time action.

Ronald also hosts webinars and writes on technologies such as big data, IoT, analytics, and digital transformation related topics.

Twitter followers: 203,820

GlobalData influencer score: 95

https://twitter.com/Ronald_vanLoon/status/1194903189193138176

4. Evan Kirstel (@evankirstel)

Evan Kirstel is the chief data analyst and co-creator of eVira Health, which offers consulting, product development, and business development strategies for the health tech community. He has worked with eminent B2B brands such as IBM, Intel, and AT&T, among others to maximise their visibility and scale across areas such as 5G, blockchain, AI, cloud, IoT, AR, VR, big data, and analytics.

Evan brings more than 25 years of experience across the IT and telecom sectors, specialising in market convergence dynamics and disruptive technologies.

Twitter followers: 268,748

GlobalData influencer score: 60

https://twitter.com/evankirstel/status/1211315421674123265

5. Mike Quindazzi (@MikeQuindazzi)

Mike Quindazzi is the managing director of sales for PWC. He helps drive business results by offering consulting on emerging technologies such as drones, 3D printing, blockchain, IoT, big data, and robotics, among others. He has worked with dynamic teams across brands such as Microsoft, SAP, Amazon, and Oracle, and has helped shape innovative approaches to solving their problems.

A notable speaker, Mike speaks on topics such as mega trends shaping the future of businesses. He enables clients to unlock their big data potential to take better decisions.

Twitter followers: 140,257

GlobalData influencer score: 59

https://twitter.com/MikeQuindazzi/status/1206484613104885760

6. Michael Fisher (@Fisher85M)

Michael Fisher is a tech evangelist and senior systems analyst at Whitcraft Group, an aerospace manufacturing company. Regarded as a top influencer of technologies such as cyber security, IoT, 5G, VR, and fintech, Michael specialises in areas such as cyber security, consulting, and infrastructure architecture, among others.

Twitter followers: 81,637

GlobalData influencer score: 56

https://twitter.com/Fisher85M/status/1203025824754151424

7. Yves Mulkers (@YvesMulkers)

Yves Mulkers is a data strategist and the founder of 7wData, a digital publication that covers all types of news on data. As a data integration specialist, Yves focuses on data organisation and data architecture capabilities of an organisation. He provides technical expertise and vision on analytics, business intelligence, and data related issues.

An explorer of new technologies, Yves keeps a tap into IoT, big data, AI, cloud, AR, VR, and other technologies, helping businesses grow with their data.

Twitter followers: 97,037

GlobalData influencer score: 56

https://twitter.com/YvesMulkers/status/1200684823679053824

8. Iain Brown (@IainLJBrown)

Iain Brown is the head of data science at SAS, a business analytics software and services provider. He specialises in areas such as AI, and associated fields such as machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing, IoT, and big data. He has experience working across sectors, providing leadership in risk advisory, machine learning, and AI.

Twitter followers: 129,298

GlobalData influencer score: 55

https://twitter.com/IainLJBrown/status/1213933253188558852

9. Bill Schmarzo (@schmarzo)

Bill Schmarzo is the chief innovation officer at Hitachi Vantara, which offers technology solutions to help drive companies to digital transformation. Regarded as one of the top influencers in big data and data science, Bill has over 30 years of experience in areas including advanced analytics, business intelligence, and data warehousing.

Bill helped in optimising the online marketing spend of customers while working with Yahoo. He also created a big data practice strategy while serving as CTO in Dell EMC.

Twitter followers: 36,176

GlobalData influencer score: 54

https://twitter.com/schmarzo/status/1204071347040604160

10. Marcus Borba (@marcusborba)

Marcus Borba is the creator of Borba Consulting, an advisory and research firm which solves complex data challenges of companies through tools such as analytics, big data, and business intelligence. Regarded as one of the top data science and business intelligence influencers, Marcus has also contributed to publications such as SAP’s and Microstrategy’s eBook.

Twitter followers: 36,942

GlobalData influencer score: 54

https://twitter.com/marcusborba/status/1209284749488992257 Download the full report from

