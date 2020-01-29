Leading companies in big data: Top private companies named

GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Big data combines traditional data management technologies with new forms of data processing that are better suited to modern data formats. Companies that fail to derive actionable insights from the wealth of data that they possess will struggle to compete with rivals using diverse data sets to gain a deeper understanding of their customers and marketplace.

Leading private companies in big data

Listed below are the leading private companies in big data, as identified by GlobalData.

Dataiku – US

Dataiku DSS is the collaborative data science software platform for teams of data scientists, data analysts, and engineers to explore, prototype, build, and deliver their own data products.

Data Virtuality – Germany

Data Virtuality is a company dedicated to data virtualisation and data integration. It helps companies access multiple data sources. Data Virtuality offers two products for companies with both simple (Pipes) and sophisticated data needs (Logical Data Warehouse). The Data Virtuality Logical Data Warehouse is a semantic layer that allows its users to access and model data from any database and API with analysis tools. Data Virtuality partnered with Oracle in January 2019 to launch the latter’s Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud (ADWC).

Delphix – US

Delphix has relaunched itself as a vendor dedicated to data security, access, and management, covering on-premises and public cloud environments and masking out sensitive data. Founded in 2008, Delphix originally made a copy of structured data, such as an Oracle database, and provisioned virtual copies to test and dev and others who needed a database copy for their work. The company launched a research and development centre (R&D) in India in July 2019 to expand the growth of its DataOps platform.

Denodo Technologies – US

Denodo delivers on-demand real-time data access to many sources as integrated data services with high performance using intelligent real-time query optimisation, caching, in-memory and hybrid strategies. These are automatically (or manually) chosen based on source constraints, application need and network awareness. Denodo data services scale horizontally and vertically to meet most analytical and application needs.

Informatica – US

Worldwide, over 10,000 enterprises use Informatica to extract value from information assets residing on premise, in the cloud and across social networks. The vendor provides a full suite of products covering data integration, MDM, data warehousing, data analysis, etc. It acquired AllSight in February 2019, adding AI-based software capabilities to its portfolio.

Logi Analytics – US

Logi Analytics is an important player in self-service analytics, delivering tools designed to meet the needs of users, IT and product managers. From interactive dashboards to ad hoc queries and visual analysis, Logi enables users to explore and discover insights, and make data-driven decisions. In 2019, Logi Analytics acquired Jinfonet and Zoomdata, which helped in increasing its breath in embedded analytics. The acquisitions are in line with the launch of Logi Predict, a predictive analytics solution.

MarkLogic – US

Founded in 2001, MarkLogic provides an enterprise NoSQL database, which integrates data to build a 360-degree view of corporate information. The company claims to have the most secure NoSQL database in the market. In an attempt to target the pharmaceutical industry, MarkLogic launched Pharma Research Hub, which uses machine learning to help users manage data, in 2019.

PostgreSQL – US

PostgreSQL is an open source object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development. The PostgreSQL community provides many helpful places to become familiar with the technology, discover how it works, and find career opportunities. Many vendors offer software and services in support of PostgreSQL, such as Microsoft, which provides Microsoft Azure Database for PostgreSQL, a fully managed database service for app development.

Qlik – US

Qlik is a data visualisation and analysis tool vendor that promotes a data processing platform, branded as the Qlik Associative engine. Qlik’s data engine allows users to work without pre-aggregated data or predefined queries. It applies this capability to analysis and to data integration and preparation as well, helping users discover new connections (associations) between data sets and data points. Qlik added new features to its data analysis platform by acquiring Podium Data in 2018 and Attunity in 2019.

RapidMiner – US

Founded in 2007, RapidMiner provides a data science software platform specific to data preparation, machine learning, deep learning, text mining, and predictive analytics. RapidMiner has quickly grown to support more than 330,000 users across many use cases including fraud detection, churn prevention, demand forecasting and price optimisation.

Reltio – US

Reltio, a Silicon Valley IT firm engaged in big data technology, popped up in life sciences applications needing better MDM. Since then, Reltio has broadened its client base to retail, media businesses, financial services and healthcare, while advancing its technology platform, originally called Reltio Cloud.

TIBCO – US

TIBCO is best known for its BI and data visualisation capabilities with Jaspersoft and Spotfire respectively. Jaspersoft is a full-featured BI platform that emphasises advanced analytics and embedded charting, dashboarding and reporting functionality. TIBCO Spotfire, conversely, stands as a lightweight visualisation tool that combines immersive data integration, and rich charting tool, informed by predictive and geo-analytics capabilities. TIBCO has made a number of acquisitions in recent years, including Cisco Data Virtualization, nanoscale.io, Statistica, and Alpine Data in 2017, Orchestra Networks in 2018, and SnappyData in 2019.

