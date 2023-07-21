The companies have reportedly pledged to test the systems rigorously before releasing them to the public. Credit: Shutterstock / IgorGolovniov / rafapress

A group of leading tech companies, including Meta and Alphabet, have made commitments to the US government that they will impose measures that make AI safer.

According to the Biden administration, seven companies leading the AI race have come together to promise future measures that will help the US government regulate the emerging tech.

The seven countries, Alphabet, Amazon, Anthropic, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI, said they will continue to share information on how to reduce risks to cybersecurity.

As part of their pledge, the companies agreed to watermark AI-generated content – making it easier for users to spot deep fakes and generated text.

The companies have reportedly pledged to test the systems rigorously before releasing them to the public.

As well as this, the seven companies told the US government that they will focus on ensuring all generative AI is free of discrimination and bias, according to Reuters.

These recent pledges have been celebrated as a win by the Biden administration, which like other countries, has been scrambling to regulate the technology.

Lawmakers around the world have been trying to find the best way to deal with the dangers of generative AI, while also making the most of its benefits.

In the UK, the government has pledged to fund £100m into an AI taskforce, which has been made up of experts throughout the industry and academia.

Ian Hogarth, the new leader of the taskforce, said: “The Prime Minister has laid out a bold vision for the UK to supercharge the field of AI safety, one that until now has been under-resourced even as AI capabilities have accelerated.”

The value of AI deals plummeted to $72.9bn in 2022, a dramatic drop from $127.2bn in 2021, according to research firm GlobalData.

Investment in AI had been on a mostly upward trajectory for the past decade. In 2013, AI deals totalled just $1.6bn.

Five years on in 2018, investment in AI had shot up to a whopping $83bn.