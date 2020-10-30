GlobalData research has found the top influencers in cybersecurity based on their performance and engagement online.

Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people in cybersecurity on Twitter during Q3 2020.

Biggest influencers in cybersecurity: The top ten in Q3 2020

1. Bob Carver (@cybersecboardrm)

Bob Carver is the Principal Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence and Analytics at Verizon, a telecommunications company. He specialises in information technology, data and communications, finance, and banking. Prior to his current role, he served as the manager of network security within the company.

Carver’s areas of interest include cybersecurity risk, architect solutions, threat hunting, and interrupting malicious traffic. His current projects are aimed at controlling malicious traffic and increasing security awareness.

Twitter followers: 44,415

GlobalData influencer score: 100

Former IT director gets jail time for selling government's Cisco gear on eBay #Cybersecurity #security https://t.co/Q2o3VJmuHg — Bob Carver ✭ (@cybersecboardrm) September 4, 2020

2. Vishal Sharma (@vishne0)

Vishal Sharma is a developer, security expert and entrepreneur who currently works as Technical Manager at Eclipsers Solutions. He has more than ten years of experience in areas such as GNU/Linux server distributions, server security, web application security and open source tools.

Sharma also has vast experience in managing projects and specialises in aligning business requirements with product management. He has previously worked as manager at Neoteric UK, a computer software firm.

Twitter followers: 6,705

GlobalData influencer score: 84

SwiftOnSecurity is an author at DecentSecurity.com, a website offering security related information on computers and smartphones, and GotPhish.com, a website offering investigative tools for checking and reporting dangerous links and files.

He has more than ten years of experience in Windows deployment, management, auditing, and security. He has previously worked as a Windows systems administrator for a multinational company and was also associated with a Fortune 500 company.

Twitter followers: 310,554

GlobalData influencer score: 79

CISO Warning: Ransomware attacks are now being generally recognized as mandatory reportable data breaches, as exfiltration tactics increase and generally can’t be disproven in court of law https://t.co/452u7vXqs8 — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) July 4, 2020

4. Lesley Carhart (@hacks4pancakes)

Lesley Carhart is the principal threat analyst at the Threat Operations Center of Dragos, a cybersecurity firm. She has more than 20 years of experience in the information technology industry including 12 years in information security.

Carhart specialises in cybersecurity, digital forensics and information security. She was previously heading the incident response unit at Motorola Solutions. She is also part of the US Air Force Reserve in the capacities of section chief for cyber transport.

Twitter followers: 121,000

GlobalData influencer score: 76

I don’t know how to say this, but a coordinated attack on one form of credible, scientific expertise is an attack on any of them when convenient. Cybersecurity has not been, and won’t be immune. People already believe 5G will kill them. We aren’t immune. — Lesley Carhart (@hacks4pancakes) July 13, 2020

5. Florian Roth (@Cyb3rOps)

Florian Roth is the head of research at Nextron Systems, a provider of compromise assessment software. He is the creator of Nextron’s APT Scanner THOR, a state-of-the-art comprise assessment tool, which helps in forensic analysis using YARA signatures, Sigma rules, and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs).

Roth is also an author of various open-source projects including yarGen, YARA Exchange member, and yarAnalyzer at GitHub, a hosting service. He has previously served as security consultant for BSK Consulting, an IT security consulting company, and Siemens, an industrial manufacturing company.

Twitter followers: 51,519

GlobalData influencer score: 70

Microsoft Exchange Vulnerability – RCE

– as LOCAL SYSTEM

– requires an authenticated user "in a certain Exchange role" https://t.co/nKsIa9URzN pic.twitter.com/e5XljUhaWu — Florian Roth (@cyb3rops) September 9, 2020

6. Mirko Zorz (@helpnetsecurity)

Mirko Zorz is the editor-in-chief at Help Net Security Publications, an independent site offering news and analysis on information security. He is responsible for all the editorial activities of the site including the (IN)SECURE Magazine, which is a free digital security publication discussing information security topics.

Zorz also performs non-production functions at the site aimed at development of the publications apart from communicating with third parties.

Twitter followers: 50,480

GlobalData influencer score: 69

7. Matthew Hickey (@hackerfantastic)

Matthew Hickey is the chief technology officer and co-founder of Hacker House, a computer and network security company offering training and professional support on security solutions. He has more than 20 years of experience in hacking and providing security services to clients worldwide.

Hickey has obtained the CESG CHECK and CREST certifications for identifying weaknesses in security systems and networks. He is also known for his research and exposure of vulnerabilities across countries and software companies.

Twitter followers: 88,451

GlobalData influencer score: 69

Graham Ivan Clark, 17, arrested for the recent Twitter hack in Florida. Prosecutors have hit the teen with 30 felony charges using a common tactic to force a plea deal and pressure the teen (who is being tried as an Adult) into giving up accomplices. https://t.co/lAXIL8kbcj — Hacker Fantastic (@hackerfantastic) July 31, 2020

8. Jacob Williams (@MalwareJake)

Jacob Williams is the founder and president of Rendition Infosec, an information security services company. He has more than 12 years of experience in penetration testing, breach response, security assessment, incident response, digital forensics, and reverse engineering.

Williams is also a faculty member at IANS Research, a provider of security insights and decision support services, and is the vulnerability review board member at Peerlyst, a social network for security professionals.

Twitter followers: 74,524

GlobalData influencer score: 66

Out of band patches for vulnerabilities in Windows codec libraries. No evidence of these being exploited in the wild yet, but out of band patches are always out of band for a reason.https://t.co/EZfLxFhSQo — Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) July 2, 2020

9. Katie Moussouris (@k8em0)

Katie Moussouris is the founder and CEO of Luta Security, a security start-up focused on assisting businesses and governments to defend against cyberattacks. She specialises in vulnerability disclosure and bug bounties and has advised governments and companies in understanding the benefits of hacking and security research.

Moussouris also serves as the chief policy officer at HackerOne, a hacker-powered security platform. She was previously associated with Microsoft, a technology company, as senior security strategist and lead technical architect at Symantec, an enterprise security products company.

Twitter followers: 99,167

GlobalData influencer score: 66

Excellent news for the state of healthcare cyber security with @joshcorman & @beauwoods joining @CISAgov .

These two are verifiable change agents for good. https://t.co/VwYQk6oHCl — Katie Moussouris (she/her) (@k8em0) July 22, 2020

10. Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf)

Asher Wolf is a journalist and data rights activist. She is the founder of Cryptoparty, a decentralised movement aimed at providing tools and resources for protecting users’ online privacy.

Wolf is a former employee of the Australian Public Service, a federal civil service of Australia, and member of the Digital Rights Watch Australia, a charity organisation. She is also the recipient of the Humanitarian Media Award from Amnesty Australia in 2014.

Twitter followers: 73,986

GlobalData influencer score: 65