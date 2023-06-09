The company plans to use the proceeds to further enhance its security technology. Credit: Stuart Miles via Shutterstock.

Blackpoint Cyber (Blackpoint), a technology-focused cyber security provider, has raised $190m in funding to combat cyber threats.

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities led the funding round, which was joined by Accel.

Existing investors including Adelphi Capital Partners, Telecom Ventures, Pelican Ventures and WP Global Partners also participated in the round.

Set up in 2014, the US-based company offers a suite of cybersecurity solutions via managed service providers (MSPs).

The company claims that its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) technology can quickly detect and isolate threats.

Blackpoint plans to use the funding to further enhance its security technology and give its MSP partners the tools they need to deal with a dynamic threat environment.

Blackpoint Cyber CEO and founder Jon Murchison said: “Cyber-attacks are becoming more sophisticated and advanced, forcing MSPs to rapidly adapt to protect their customers and infrastructure.

“Bain Capital Tech Opportunities and Accel bring deep experience in cybersecurity, a sophisticated understanding of the threat landscape, and the resources needed to propel our next phase of growth, and we are thrilled to partner with them and continue providing our MSP partners with an elite and ever-innovative cybersecurity ecosystem.”

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities partner Dewey Awad said: “Blackpoint sets itself apart as the security service of choice for MSPs with its next-gen MDR technology and integrations to detect and actively respond to threats.”

The funding comes just a few days after a massive data breach that exposed the bank account information of workers at hundreds of companies, including UK employees at BA, Boots, and the BBC.