Geospatial intelligence company BlackSky has completed a joint pilot project with software company Palantir Technologies to support defence and intelligence customers in predicting events.

The project involved the integration of BlackSky’s commercial satellite imagery and analytics into ‘Palantir Foundry’, the software company’s enterprise platform.

BlackSky’s data platform ‘Spectra AI’ was seamlessly integrated into Palantir Foundry.

The capabilities of the joint solution were showcased during a set of exercises with experienced geo-intelligence customers.

According to BlackSky, the pilot project integrated high-resolution imagery and deep analytics to inform decision-makers and proved the impact of global monitoring from space and real-time insights.

BlackSky CEO Brian O’Toole said: “Our joint pilot programme with Palantir highlights the vital impact of real-time insights.

“The use of our data and analytics in these types of exercises drives demand for our geospatial intelligence as customers experience the rapid delivery of first-to-know insights that can inform proactive strategic decision-making.”

BlackSky showcased capabilities to automatically deliver insights and intelligence to Palantir customers within minutes of data collection and with no human interaction.

In January this year, BlackSky secured a multi-phase, multi-year research contract from the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA).

During the same time, the company also announced a proposed business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition and expects to close the deal during the third quarter of this year.

This story was originally published on Army Technology, part of the GlobalData network.