Block had one patents in edge computing during Q2 2024. Block Inc’s patent filed in Q2 2024 describes a decentralized node system where nodes store, receive, and transmit data based on specific rules. Each node can be associated with a decentralized identity and present access controls for third-party data access. The system ensures secure storage and access of decentralized identity data based on predefined rules. GlobalData’s report on Block gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

Block had no grants in edge computing as a theme in Q2 2024.

Recent Patents

Application: Access controls for a decentralized network (Patent ID: US20240161072A1)

Block Inc. has filed a patent for a decentralized node system that generates a network of nodes storing, receiving, and transmitting data based on specific rules. The decentralized node associates decentralized identities with entities and presents user interfaces with access controls for managing third-party access to decentralized identity data. The system locates and transmits decentralized identity data based on rules specified by third-party entities, allowing for secure and controlled data access.



The patent includes claims for methods and computing devices implementing personal data stores within decentralized nodes. These personal data stores control third-party access through application programming interfaces and user-specified rules. The system allows for automatic association of decentralized identity data with application programming interfaces, user selection of rules, and upload of data accessible via the personal data store. Additionally, the patent covers the use of machine learning models for data association, access controls for service providers, and the maintenance of decentralized identities as part of a shared resource within a distributed state machine.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Block, buy the report here.

