A research cooperation between the BMW Group’s Battery Cell Competence Center (BCCC) and the University of Zagreb’s Regional Center of Excellence for Robotic Technology (CRTA) is bringing artificial intelligence (AI) tech to battery production planning.
The two partners are jointly developing solutions to improve the production of battery cells using AI.
Doctoral candidates and students at the University of Zagreb are collecting and structuring existing BMW production data. Based on this data, AI models are created that can identify certain patterns in the data. This allows them to make predictions on how production can be further optimised in terms of performance, quality and costs.
The Battery Cell Competence Center (BCCC) and CMCC
The BMW Group bundles its battery cell know-how in its competence centres in Munich and Parsdorf. At the Battery Cell Competence Center (BCCC) in the north of Munich, battery cells for future generations of high-voltage batteries are developed and manufactured in small quantities. Laboratories, research facilities and prototyping facilities cover the know-how along the entire battery cell value chain, the company says. The BCCC is complemented by the Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Parsdorf. The best battery cell from the BCCC is scaled towards a series process at the pilot line in Parsdorf. The close, cross-departmental cooperation between development, purchasing and production uniquely links product and process at the BMW Group.
The partnership with University of Zagreb
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The University of Zagreb contributes its expertise in the fields of mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and computer science to the project. Both partners benefit from the continuous exchange of knowledge.
“As a university, we offer the BMW Group access to the latest research results and innovative ideas, while our students benefit from the opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in practice,” says Zdenko Tonković, Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture at the University of Zagreb.
Another aspect of this cooperation is the promotion of young talents. “Through this joint project, we inspire students for the BMW Group and the innovative work in our battery cell competence centers,” said Moritz Poremba, Head of Battery Cell Recycling Technology Development at the BMW Group. “Of course, we also hope to attract young talents to our company.”
BMW says the students benefit from the cooperation through intensive mentoring and the opportunity to expand their professional network in the industry. This increases their attractiveness on the job market and offers them excellent career opportunities. The cooperation between the BMW Group and the University of Zagreb strengthens the innovative power and competitiveness of both partners.