A research cooperation between the BMW Group’s Battery Cell Competence Center (BCCC) and the University of Zagreb’s Regional Center of Excellence for Robotic Technology (CRTA) is bringing artificial intelligence (AI) tech to battery production planning.

The two partners are jointly developing solutions to improve the production of battery cells using AI.

Doctoral candidates and students at the University of Zagreb are collecting and structuring existing BMW production data. Based on this data, AI models are created that can identify certain patterns in the data. This allows them to make predictions on how production can be further optimised in terms of performance, quality and costs.

The Battery Cell Competence Center (BCCC) and CMCC

The BMW Group bundles its battery cell know-how in its competence centres in Munich and Parsdorf. At the Battery Cell Competence Center (BCCC) in the north of Munich, battery cells for future generations of high-voltage batteries are developed and manufactured in small quantities. Laboratories, research facilities and prototyping facilities cover the know-how along the entire battery cell value chain, the company says. The BCCC is complemented by the Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Parsdorf. The best battery cell from the BCCC is scaled towards a series process at the pilot line in Parsdorf. The close, cross-departmental cooperation between development, purchasing and production uniquely links product and process at the BMW Group.

The partnership with University of Zagreb

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The University of Zagreb contributes its expertise in the fields of mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and computer science to the project. Both partners benefit from the continuous exchange of knowledge.

“As a university, we offer the BMW Group access to the latest research results and innovative ideas, while our students benefit from the opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in practice,” says Zdenko Tonković, Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture at the University of Zagreb.

Another aspect of this cooperation is the promotion of young talents. “Through this joint project, we inspire students for the BMW Group and the innovative work in our battery cell competence centers,” said Moritz Poremba, Head of Battery Cell Recycling Technology Development at the BMW Group. “Of course, we also hope to attract young talents to our company.”

BMW says the students benefit from the cooperation through intensive mentoring and the opportunity to expand their professional network in the industry. This increases their attractiveness on the job market and offers them excellent career opportunities. The cooperation between the BMW Group and the University of Zagreb strengthens the innovative power and competitiveness of both partners.