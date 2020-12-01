Denver-based aviation company Boom Supersonic has utilised Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology in the design and manufacture of the world’s fastest aircraft.

Boom Supersonic has developed Overture, a supersonic airliner due to take to the skies in 2025. The company unveiled XB-1, the demonstrator aircraft for Overture, in October 2020.

Supersonic aircraft fly faster than the speed of sound and higher than existing airliners, cruising at up to 60,000 feet. This means journey times can be significantly reduced.

Overture is due to fly more than 500 transoceanic routes and is capable of travelling between Tokyo and Seattle in four and a half hours.

Boom Supersonic has leveraged AWS’s portfolio of services for the design and construction of its aircraft, using the company’s high-performance computing to run thousands of advanced simulations in a way that is fast and cost-effective.

During the testing of XB-1, Boom made use of more than 53 million compute hours on AWS, and is expected to use 100 million compute hours to complete the design and testing of the Overture airliner.

Boom said it will explore how AWS services can be used in internet of things devices and machine learning systems to improve the in-flight experience for passengers. This could result in initiatives such as improved passenger messaging, intelligent in-flight entertainment and wearable devices for crew members.

It also plans to build a data lake for its manufacturing operations on Amazon Simple Storage Service and Boom’s 525 terabyte repository of XB-1 design and testing data will be stored in AWS.

The company will leverage AWS analytics and machine learning services in its manufacturing process.

“Boom is taking a born-in-the-cloud approach to innovation and embracing the breadth, depth, and performance of AWS to reinvent commercial supersonic air travel,” said Teresa Carlson, vice president, worldwide public sector and regulated industries at AWS.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Boom to leverage the cloud to launch the next era of travel. By going all-in on AWS, Boom can innovate without bounds and more quickly than was previously possible, to make the world more accessible to everyone.”

