Leading brain-computer interface companies have announced the creation of an industry body, as the industry moves to build trust with regulators and the public following publicity around Elon Musk’s Neuralink.
In an announcement on 11 March, the Implanted Brain Computer-Interface Collaborative Community (iBCI-CC) confirmed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had already joined as a member.
The body of leading brain-computer implant companies will work on pressing issues within the nascent industry, including data privacy, commercialisation and ethics.
According to the announcement, the iBCI-CC will hold regular meetings for its members and the public to ensure inclusivity and transparency.
The industry body will bring together researchers, clinicians, medical device manufacturers, patient advocacy groups and individuals with lived experience of neurological conditions.
Neuralink, co-owned by Musk, is expected to join the group along with Blackrock Neurotech, Precision Neuroscience and Synchron.
Musk’s Neuralink made headlines earlier this year after he announced that it had successfully implanted a device on a human patient.
Neuralink’s first product will be named Telepathy and will allow users to control their phone, computer and almost any device just by thinking.