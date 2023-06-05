Akida is an AI processor. Credit: ESB Professional via Shutterstock.

BrainChip has formed an alliance with Lorser Industries to develop neuromorphic computing solutions to power software-defined radio (SDR) devices.

Under the alliance, the companies will leverage BrainChip’s Akida, an artificial intelligence (AI) processor that is said to mimic the human brain using neuromorphic principles.

The collaboration aims to enhance the adaptability, reliability, and scale of SDR devices.

SDR is useful in the fields of aerospace, astronomy, geography, logistics, navigation and oceanography in addition to sending and receiving shortwave and broadcast radio on a global scale.

BrainChip vice president of ecosystems & partnerships Rob Telson said: “BrainChip and Lorser share a common interest in creating intelligent devices that can manage communication in a variety of different and evolving environments.

“Lorser, with their leadership in advanced SDR technology is the ideal partner for us to work with on a breakthrough device with the ability to utilise AI/ML to identify patterns, detect anomalies and intelligently adapt to a range of scenarios.”

With AI and machine learning (ML), Akida’s neural network processing is expected to enable SDR devices to carry out sophisticated tasks, such as signal detection, classification, modulation/demodulation, encryption/decryption, and anomaly detection in signal or auditory data.

Lorser Industries CEO Diane Serban said: “We believe that neuromorphic computing is the future of AI/ML, and an SDR with neuromorphic AI/ML capability will offer users significantly more functionality, flexibility, and efficiency.

“The Akida processor and IP is the ideal solution for SDR devices because of its low power consumption, high performance, and, importantly, its ability to learn on-chip, after deployment in the field.