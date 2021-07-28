Brazil’s technology industry saw a rise of 59.09% in overall deal activity during June 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by General Atlantic, Kaszek Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund and Valor Capital Group’s $220m venture financing of GPBR Participacoes, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 35 deals worth $364m were announced in June 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 22 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 23 deals, which accounted for 65.7% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 12 deals accounting for 34.3% of overall deal activity in the Brazil’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Brazil’s technology industry with total deals worth $362.88m, followed by M&A deals totalled $1.11m.

Brazil technology industry deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 94.6% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $344.25m, against the overall value of $364m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) General Atlantic, Kaszek Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund and Valor Capital Group’s $220m venture financing of GPBR Participacoes

2) The $59.25m venture financing of 2RM TECHNOLOGY OF INFORMATION by DNA Capital Consultoria

3) Canary Fund – Brazil, Endurance Capital Partners, GGV Capital, Monashees, ONEVC (Brazil), Peninsula Fundo II and Qualcomm Ventures’ $38m venture financing of IDwall Tecnologia

4) The $22m venture financing deal with Flash Technology and Payments by Citius, Global Founders Capital, Kauffman Fellows, Monashees and Tiger Global

5) Canary, GGV Capital, Global Founders Capital, Hans Tung, ONEVC (Brazil), Sebastian Mejia and Simon Borrero’s venture financing with Loopi atividades de Internet Eireli for $5m.

