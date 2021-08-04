Led by $300m venture financing of Quinto Andar Servicos Imobiliarios, Brazil’s technology industry saw a rise of 50.65% in overall deal activity during Q2 2021, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 87 deals worth $1.9bn were announced in Q2 2021, compared with the last four-quarter average of 57.75 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 49 deals which accounted for 56.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 38 deals accounting for 43.7% of overall deal activity in the Brazil’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Brazil’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.06bn, followed by M&A deals totalled $844.83m.

Brazil technology industry deals in Q2 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 66.5% of the overall value during Q2 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.26bn, against the overall value of $1.9bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alta Park Capital, Innovation Fund Insurances, Kaszek Ventures, Kevin Efrusy, LTS, Maverik, Qualcomm Ventures and Ribbit Capital’s $300m venture financing of Quinto Andar Servicos Imobiliarios

2) The $299m acquisition of FiberCo Solucoes de Infraestrutura by IHS Holding

3) Sony Music Entertainment Brasil’s $255.83m acquisition of Son Libre

4) The $220m venture financing deal with GPBR Participacoes by General Atlantic, Kaszek Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund and Valor Capital Group

5) Coatue Management, DST Global Solutions, Fisk Ventures, The Hive Brasil and Valor Capital Group’s venture financing with CloudWalk for $190m.

