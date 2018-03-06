Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

In an effort to tackle sexist marketing and help close the pay gap, independent craft brewery Brewdog has launched a so-called “beer for girls” Pink IPA.

Brewdog has satirically dubbed Pink IPA (a pink-labeled version of their best-selling Punk IPA) a “beer for girls”.

The whole thing is designed to mock and belittle other sexist marketing campaigns. These have included pens, shoes, razors, and almost every other product one can think of. Many have joked that those marketing products towards women simply recolour their items pink, charge more, and call it a day. That’s exactly what Brewdog is satirising with its new drink.

In a press release, Brewdog said:

With the product being identical to the blue-branded Punk IPA, the brewer intends to trigger questions about why women continue to earn less than their male counterparts, and offer them a discount on the beer equivalent to the gender pay gap.

However, there’s also a financial element to this cause.

According to official data from the European Union, the gender pay gap in the UK currently sees women paid 21% less per hour than men.

As a result, Brewdog will be selling Pink IPA at a 20% discount in its own bars to those who identify as women. It will also be donating 20% of the profits of both Pink IPA and Punk IPA to causes that fight against gender inequality for the next four weeks.

The company said:

BrewDog’s approach to tackling the gender pay gap acknowledges the root causes of the widespread underrepresentation of women in certain industries, particularly in science, technology, education and math (STEM). As such, the brewery’s donations will go to causes that address current gender disparities and also seek to boost the number of young girls interested in a future in STEM industries.

The recipient charities are going to be the Women’s Engineering Society and 9to5.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Brewdog has also launched a new microsite with information about gender pay gaps around the world and advice on what companies can do to close those pay gaps.

Pink IPA will go on sale in the UK, South Korea, Ireland, Germany, the US, and the Netherlands.

A confused message

While Brewdog’s aims are certainly laudable, the campaign has been met with scepticism.

On social media many commentators seem to have missed the satirical nature of Pink IPA, and assume that Brewdog is simply playing into the very kind of marketing that are hoping to lampoon:

Speaking to Verdict, a representative for BrewDog said:

Pink IPA is quite obviously satirical. It’s a send-up of the patronising approach many companies take in their attempt to attract a female audience. The beer is part of a bigger campaign that raises awareness of the scourge of the gender pay gap and sexism; two issues we think we should be doing a lot more to solve as a society.

I have shares in @BrewDog and love their products and bars, but the #PinkIPA is woefully misjudged. If a woman wants to drink beer she'll drink beer, it doesn't have to be packaged in a f***ing pink bottle pic.twitter.com/VLDcpZWmir — James Moriarty (@Editor_James) March 6, 2018

To rail against lazy, gender stereotyping Brewdog redesign their beer brand to show lazy, gender stereotyping. Uh, yea, right on? #PinkIPA#FAIL — Shady Punter (@rac_c100) March 6, 2018

We don't need gender based booze for many reason. It's beer. You drink it with your face. I have a collection of hundreds of cans/bottles of my fav beers from around the world, all for HUMANS!

This is so silly and now I'm gasping for a stein of something German 😫#PinkIPA pic.twitter.com/6TJ9740Uc2 — Glohbear👾🌈 🥃 (@Csharkboi) March 6, 2018

I have to say I usually feel like I can defend @BrewDog but #pinkIPA is just lazy marketing. Funny how I pointed out in an interview there that more needs to be done to attract women to the industry based on the ratio in the room at the time. Not really what I meant… — Amber Thomson (@AmBambino23) March 6, 2018

After the Doritos thing, SURELY a 'beer for girls' was a bad idea no matter the irony intended? Let us drink dirty great pints and crunch crisps in PEACE ffs #PinkIPA — Jess McHugh (@jessrmchugh) March 6, 2018

Another addition to the list of "things you didn't think could have a gender, but lo and behold, someone is that stupid" #PinkIPA — Chris Deacon (@ChrisJDeacon) March 6, 2018

Other commenters are also criticising the campaign but for different reasons. This group understand what Brewdog was getting at but have criticised their execution of the idea.

Got the feeling the new @BrewDog #PinkIPA is going to open up some interesting conversations. For me, the concept is cool but the execution misses the mark a bit — Katy Coats (@KatyCoats1) March 6, 2018

Pink’s my fave colour (possibly tied with green) but there’s plenty of beer already packaged in pink 🤷‍♂️. Always feel like there’s a kernel of good intention to Brewdog’s initiatives, they just implement like a Ken Livingstone antisemitism apology.#PinkIPA — Joe Hill 🧐 (@MultiplexRant) March 6, 2018

I nearly joined in the @BrewDog #PinkIPA twitter pile-on, but instead decided to read the advert 'Satirically dubbed Beer for Girls.. BrewDog's.. call to close the gender pay gap.. around the world and to expose sexist marketing to women, particularly within the beer industry' — fleece (@MrSimonPotts) March 6, 2018

I saw the #pinkipa last week and thought it was a spoof. It's not very 'clever' is it. It's making a point of how stupid labelling something pink for women is…but it just seems a bit confused. — Gabrielle (@gabriellellek) March 6, 2018

Not sure how I feel about this.

It's great they are doing something positive towards the pay gap but perpetuating the "women=pink" thing really isn't helpful.#pinkipa#Brewdog https://t.co/0pn6umQQOb — CF (@fletch107) March 6, 2018

And some people are being negative about the whole thing.

Won't be drinking this shit, feminist crap #PinkIPA — Wulf Saul Verker (@WolfSaullVerker) March 6, 2018

@BrewDog #pinkIPA surely charging less for people who identify as something is instead discrimination. Can’t fight inequality with more inequality surely? #isitok — Mike Somers (@mwsomers84) March 6, 2018