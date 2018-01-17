Amelia is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at amelia.heathman@verdict.co.uk

Remember the Brexit great repeal bill? A vote on the EU (Withdrawal) legislation is taking place in parliament tonight.

This is the bill that repeals the 1972 law that brought the UK into the EU. In addition, the bill will transfer current EU laws into UK legislation.

The bill is a sore point for UK prime minister Theresa May after a rebellion amongst Conservative party MPs last December caused the government to lose the vote.

Despite last year’s set back, it’s likely Conservative MPs vote for tonight’s bill. With the added support of the Democratic Unionist party, the government should win tonight’s vote, set to take place at 7pm GMT.

The Conservatives are calling on Labour for support for the Brexit withdrawal bill

The Conservative party chairman, Brandon Lewis, has called on the opposition party, Labour, to show its support for the Brexit withdrawal bill.

He said:

“Labour say over and again that they support the referendum result, and can be trusted to act responsibly, but today that will be put to the test. They can either back this bill or vote for chaos.”

However, Labour’s leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that his party will be encouraged to vote against the bill if there are concerns about issues including the protection of workers, the environment, and democratic accountability.

One of the major concerns at the moment relates to the Charter of Fundamental Rights. This includes basic protections such as freedom of speech, employment rights for workers and the right to a private life. This is different to the European Convention on Human Rights (EHCR). The ECHR is already a part of UK law under the Human Rights Act.

In a vote earlier this week, MPs voted against including the Charter in the Brexit withdrawal bill. According to the bill:

“The Charter of Fundamental Rights is not part of domestic law on or after exit day.”

The government has said the protections enshrined in the Charter or either part of British law already or will be incorporated through other EU directives.

What happens after the Brexit withdrawal bill vote?

If the Brexit withdrawal bill passes tonight, it will then pass through to the House of Lords.

The upper chamber of parliament will then take months to scrutinise the bill before it can become law. It is likely technical changes will be made to the bill.

Is Brexit still Brexit?

The official Brexit date is during closer and closer. The final date, 29 March 2019, is a mere 14 months away now.

Already this year, former and prominent politicians such as former prime minister Tony Blair and Leave campaigner Nigel Farage have called for a second Brexit referendum.

Blair argued that when the vote took place in 2016, people did not know what it would entail. However, Farage says that another Brexit referendum would return a more definitive result that Brexit is what the people want.

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said the EU is open to a “change of heart” by the UK public.