MPs in the House of Commons are due to scrutinise the EU Withdrawal Bill for eight days between now and Christmas.

The EU Withdrawal Bill will bring all existing EU law into UK law ahead of the Brexit departure date in 2019 to avoid a “black hole in our statute book” according to the government.

Over 400 amendments to the central piece of Brexit legislation have already been put forward by MPs.

Amendments include ensuring that the bill is subject to more thorough parliamentary scrutiny as well as demands to involve the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in the transition process.

In a speech to the Association of Colleges in Birmingham today, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to say:

Today the misnamed EU Withdrawal Bill came back to Parliament. It is in fact an undemocratic government power grab. Its return follows weeks of damaging delay. That has only added to the sense of chaotic dithering around the Conservatives’ entire approach to Brexit. Nearly 17 months since Britain voted to leave the EU, we are still none the wiser as to what our future relationship with our biggest trading partners is going to look like.

Yesterday Brexit secretary David Davis said MPs would be given a vote on the final deal before the UK withdraws from the EU:

It is clear that we need to take further steps to provide clarity and certainty both in the negotiations and at home regarding the implementation of any agreement into United Kingdom law. This agreement will only hold if parliament approves it.

However, Davis insisted that the UK would still leave the EU on 29 March 2019, even if MPs rejected the deal.

His comments follow an announcement by British prime minister Theresa May last Friday that the Brexit date will be enshrined in law as part of the bill.

The bill will return to the House of Commons with any additional amendments for its report stage before a third reading.

The House of Lords will then debate the bill before it can become law.