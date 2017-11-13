Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

British prime minister Theresa May will meet with business leaders today to discuss the future of trade between the UK and the EU after Brexit.

Fifteen business groups from continental Europe and the UK, including the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) will stress the importance of a two-year transition phase after 2019.

Referred to by the government as an “implementation period,” it would allow companies to adapt in the aftermath of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn told the BBC:

The urgency that’s shared by business across Europe is growing by the day. A firm I spoke to in Belfast last year – who manufactures in Belfast – because of tariffs and red tape that would result from a no-deal Brexit, they have pulled together plans for moving to France.

Amid growing concerns that May could fail to secure a trade deal with the EU, businesses have become put more pressure on the UK government to provide details on a transition period.

A transition deal is important not just for UK firms, “but for firms across the European Union”, according to Bernard Spitz, a director of Medef, France’s biggest business lobby group.

“We know that for us, especially for the French, the relationship with the UK is absolutely key, but if business continuity is important, what is even more important is the integrity of the European market,” he added.

As well as certainty surrounding a transition period, businesses want details about the UK’s trade agreements.

BusinessEurope, one of the European business associations meeting with May today said last month that it was “extremely concerned” about the limited progress of Brexit talks.

EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that talks will only move forward when May clarifies its financial obligations to the bloc.

The pound fell as much as 1 per cent to $1.3060 this morning following weekend reports that 40 Conservative MPs had agreed to sign a letter of no confidence in the UK prime minister.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

May wants to agree the broad outline of a transition deal with the European Union for after Brexit in the next few months, her spokesman said today.

“We would hope we could reach an agreement on the broad outline of what an implementation period looks like within the next few months,” he said.

The next round of Brexit talks is due to start in mid-December.