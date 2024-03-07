British Airways CEO Sean Doyle stated the company would remain committed to its customers through tech solutions. Credit: Fasttailwind/shutterstock

British Airlines is undergoing a £7bn tech transformation which is to include a £100m investment into AI and machine learning to help flights depart on time.

The transformation includes a new website, mobile app and on-board messaging service. The company’s new website and mobile app will provide more personalisation to users. A new ba.com browser is already in BETA testing and will offer a range of new services to customers, including the option to self-serve.

From 3 April, British Airways Executive Club Members will be able to access the airline’s WiFi to send messages for free.

As part of a modernisation of customer relationship management, a bespoke Microsoft Connected Teams software will be used by British Airways connecting its customers to support both on ground and in flight.

A first ever WiFi-enabled customer care service will also become available, making it easier for cabin crew to help customers during flights.

British Airways stated that it hoped this would save cabin crew time to directly help customer issues before landing.

Around £750m of the £7bn transformation will go towards moving the company’s IT infrastructure onto cloud. British Airways estimates this move will be complete by early 2025.

“We’re on a journey to a better BA for our people and for our customers, underpinned by a transformation programme that will see us invest £7bn over the next two years to revolutionise our business,” said British Airways’ chairman and CEO Sean Doyle.

“We’re going to take delivery of new aircraft, introduce new cabins, elevate our customer care, focus on operational performance and address our environmental impact by reducing our emissions and creating a culture of sustainability,” Doyle stated.

Doyle said that British Airways would remain committed to leveraging tech to help ease customer pain points.