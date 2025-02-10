Canadian investment firm Brookfield is reportedly planning to invest €20bn ($20.7bn) in AI projects in France by the end of this decade.
The investment, confirmed by a La Tribune Dimanche and news agency AFP, will primarily fund the construction of AI-focused data centres.
The announcement forms part of a series of investments as world leaders and tech executives prepare for the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, France.
Brookfield’s investment plan includes €15bn allocated for data centre in Cambrai, Northern France, with a capacity of up to 1GW.
The remaining funds will support new infrastructure projects, including additional electricity production capabilities.
Earlier in February 2025, France signed a joint framework agreement with the United Arab Emirates, on new 1GW AI data centre which represents investments between $30bn and $50bn.
The Franco-Emirati consortium’s framework agreement aims to establish a 1GW AI campus in France to foster AI cooperation between the two countries.
The partnership will concentrate on joint AI projects and investments to enhance the AI value chain, encompassing semiconductor chip procurement, data centre development, and talent development.
Moreover, the agreement includes provisions for creating virtual data embassies, which will bolster sovereign AI and cloud infrastructures in France and the UAE.
Meanwhile, the French government is reported to have identified 35 locations suitable for hosting AI data centres.
In January 2025, reports emerged that French AI lab Mistral was gearing up for an initial public offering while expanding its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.
Mistral plans to establish an office in Singapore to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.