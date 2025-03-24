Browser Use was founded by Magnus Müller and Gregor Zunic last year. Credit: Browser Use.

Browser Use, an agentic AI startup, has raised $17m in a funding round led by Felicis Ventures.

The financing round also saw participation from A Capital, Liquid2, Nexus Ventures, Paul Graham, Pioneer Fund, SV Angel and Y Combinator among others.

The company focuses on converting website interfaces into more “readable” structured text that LLMs can process deterministically.

Founded in 2024 by Magnus Müller and Gregor Zunic through ETH Zurich’s Student Project House accelerator, Browser Use aims to combine web scraping with data science that steers a browser to execute a task, according to TechCrunch.

Together, they developed a demo for Browser Use in five weeks, which was subsequently open-sourced.

Browser Use transforms website elements into a “text-like” format, enabling AI agents to understand and make decisions autonomously.

In a media post, the company said: “The internet is the largest unstructured data source in the world, but interacting with it still requires human effort—clicking buttons, filling out forms, and navigating through websites manually.

“With the rise of LLMs and autonomous agents, this is changing. We are building the infrastructure that enables AI to interact with the web as seamlessly as humans do.”

The startup’s approach is claimed to offer faster execution compared with vision-based automation and precise interaction with UI elements.

This method aims to provide a more reliable system, avoiding errors common in pixel-based navigation.

Müller said: “A lot of agents rely on vision-based systems and try and navigate websites through screenshots, and in [the] process, things break.

“We convert [websites] into something agents can understand. This approach means we can run the same tasks again and again at a cheaper cost.”

Browser Use has gained over 50,000 stars on GitHub and has more than 15,000 developers contributing to its development.

Myers was quoted by the news publication as saying: “We think web AI agents are the next frontier that really helps with the end-to-end automation of human tasks. “[W]eb AI agents are this dynamic bridge between static pre-trained models that are mostly text-focused in the ever-changing digital landscape.”