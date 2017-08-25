Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Each year thousands of people travel to the middle of the Nevada desert to celebrate the 10 Principles of Burning Man: radical inclusion, gifting, decommodification, radical self-reliance, radical self-expression, communal effort, civil responsibility, leaving no trace, participation and immediacy.

Money is no object and clothes are optional at this unusual festival experience.

All you need is a willingness to let go and enjoy yourself.

Although, water and sunscreen are probably worth bringing, too.

If you’re heading out to Black Rock Desert this weekend, with Burning Man 2017 set to start this weekend on Sunday, 27 August, these are five art installations worth checking out:

Celestial Field

Bankrolled by £7,000 donated through Kickstarter and brought to life by a collective of students, engineers, coders and electricians, this ambitious installation hopes to reignite our appreciation for the sun.

The big ball of gassy plasma was once worshipped as a god, but as our knowledge of space grew, our love for the sun declined.

However, this sea of spring mounted mirrored tubes reflects the sun, bouncing around like the plasma surrounding the sun.

Cheese Maze 2.0

This see-through maze is a great alternative if you’ve had enough of looking at quirky art.

Cheese Maze 2.0 is the latest installation created by Cheese Simon, who has been designing mazes at Burning Man since 2009. He started with the snow fence and was also behind the Syncytium maze, which was popular among attendees in 2012.

Complete with 30 bridges, this year’s maze will see you going up, down, up, as well as left, right, left.

Gummy Bear Pyramid

Five years of experimenting with gummy bears has produced a 14-foot tall pyramid made out of the gummy sweets.

Created by San Francisco based artist Dicapria, this Burning Man 2017 installation contains over 200,000 gummy bears spread out in intricate patterns and backlit by LED lights.

Dicapria has given attendees permission to lick the sweet structure. Although, given the amount of sand blowing around, it might not taste as good as you expect it to.

Phoenicopterus Rex

This festival does unusual better than any other. Burning Man 2017 will be no different, if this 40 foot tall flamingo is anything to go by.

Aiming to “make the familiar absurd”, this installation takes the garden staple, green grass and white picket fence and recreates them at an incredible scale.

Absurdity aside, this giant pink flamingo is complete with steps and a viewing area, allowing for an incredible view of Black Rock Desert.

Time Machine Elevator

Deciding to check out Josh Yeo’s Time Machine Elevator is an easy decision.

Actually finding it is the difficult part. You will have to search around the Deep Playa. Although, taking the time to look is definitely worth it. According to the creator “those who find it are in for a treat”.

It’s not quite clear what exactly the treat is. However, Burning Man promises a working time machine that “sends people to the past in order to correct their future”. The mystery alone makes this a must see.