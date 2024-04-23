C3.ai has been granted a patent for a method to detect non-technical energy loss using machine learning. The method involves generating multidimensional representations of energy use conditions, performing clustering, and outputting information on meters associated with non-technical loss. GlobalData’s report on C3.ai gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on C3.ai, AI for workflow management was a key innovation area identified from patents. C3.ai's grant share as of February 2024 was 23%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Detecting non-technical energy loss using machine learning clustering

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: C3.ai Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11886843B2) discloses a method for detecting non-technical energy loss using machine learning techniques. The method involves generating multidimensional representations of energy use conditions based on feature values extracted from energy data associated with meters. An unsupervised clustering process is then performed to identify clusters, with outliers indicating potential non-technical energy loss. The system ranks meters based on the likelihood of energy loss and provides information to users through a user interface, aiding in the identification and mitigation of such losses.



Furthermore, the patent describes a system and computer-readable storage device that implement the method for detecting non-technical energy loss. The system includes processors that generate multidimensional representations, perform clustering processes, and output information to the user interface. The method also involves applying a trained machine learning classifier to identify additional energy use conditions and meters associated with them. The system can analyze various data sources, including customer information, billing data, and meter events, to detect irregular consumption patterns and potential energy loss accurately. Overall, the patented technology offers a comprehensive approach to identifying and addressing non-technical energy loss, benefiting energy providers and customers alike by improving efficiency and reducing wastage.

