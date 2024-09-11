Innovative Solutions Canada’s ‘Pathway to Commercialization’ programme supports SMEs. Credit: Shutterstock/Iryna Tolmachova

Canadian software company Quantum Bridge has been selected by The Canadian Government to join its fast-track government procurement programme, as policy makers around the world begin to acknowledge the data security threat of quantum computing.

Quantum Bridge has laid claim to developing an unbreakable method for protecting data and communications from ‘harvest-now and decrypt later’ attacks, whereby cyber criminals steal data from devices that can later by decrypted by quantum computers.

The news of Quantum Bridge’s selection follows extensive testing by the Canadian Government of the company’s Symmetric-Key Distribution System.

The first of its kind solution incorporates both Distributed Symmetric Key Establishment technology and multiple post-quantum cryptography algorithms including the Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (ML-KEM).

ML-KEM has recently been established by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology as one of three new standards for quantum-safe encryption.

Mattia Montagna, CEO at Quantum Bridge said: “This solution is ready for use today. It is available now for forward-thinking government and corporate interests which are actively looking to absolutely ensure that their sensitive information and customer data are completely safe.”

Innovative Solutions Canada’s ‘Pathway to Commercialisation’ programme provides small and medium-sized businesses such as Quantum Bridge the opportunity to explore commercial sales with the Government of Canada.

To qualify, companies must successfully complete a period of testing with a department of the Government of Canada.

Upon completion of testing, it must be determined that the technology is at Technology Readiness Level 9, with Quantum Bridge successfully completing this testing with Defence Research and Development Canada.

As the maturity of quantum computing continues to accelerate in the coming years, this type of encryption will become necessary not only to protect classified information, but also sensitive personal data such as financial information and medical records.

For this reason, stakeholders ranging from governments to banks, telecom companies and hospitals are interested in this technology.