Canada’s technology industry registered a 5.9% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.8% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 30.65% share in October 2021, recording a decrease of 1.27% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.59% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry in October 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 73.93% in October 2021, registering a 23.6% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 9.43% share, a decrease of 16.19% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 6.43%, registering a 3.42% decline from September 2021.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 5.93%, down 17.2% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 13.68% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry during October 2021 over September 2021.

Open Text posted 179 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered a drop of 3.24% over the previous month, followed by BCE with 158 jobs and a 24.04% drop. CGI Group with 157 IT jobs and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 148 jobs, recorded a 3.29% growth and a 37.55% decrease, respectively, while Rogers Communications recorded an increase of 11.36% with 147 job postings during October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.12%, down by 22.66% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 28.99% share, registered a decline of 19.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.49% share, down 22.94% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.41%, recording a month-on-month decline of 30.77%.