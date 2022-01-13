Canada’s technology industry registered a 7.6% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 9.12% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 33.14% share in December 2021, recording an increase of 1.41% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.95% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry in December 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.74% in December 2021, registering a 27.44% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 11.42% share, an increase of 4.67% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 7.19%, registering a 7.63% rise from November 2021.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 6.73%, down 10.2% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 13.05% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry during December 2021 over November 2021.

Open Text posted 199 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered a drop of 9.55% over the previous month, followed by CGI Group with 146 jobs and a 22.75% drop. BCE with 127 IT jobs and Capgemini with 118 jobs, recorded a 24.4% decline and a 7.27% growth, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded a decline of 7.2% with 116 job postings during December 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.52%, down by 26.13% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 27.12% share, registered a decline of 19.64% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.16% share, down 10.98% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.2%, recording a month-on-month increase of 33.33%.