Canada’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 8.0% in September 2022

Canada’s technology industry registered an 8.0% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.68% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 26.95% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 1.54% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.41% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 64.07% in September 2022, registering a 0.37% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 12.66% share, an increase of 12.5% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 10.9%, registering a 9.27% decline from August 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 6.33%, down 15.63% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 6.1% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Telus posted 145 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a drop of 16.67% over the previous month, followed by CGI Group with 119 jobs and a 13.33% growth. Open Text with 115 IT jobs and BCE with 110 jobs, recorded a 17.35% growth and a 20.29% decrease, respectively, while Cognizant Technology Solutions recorded a decline of 11.11% with 96 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.56%, down by 8.65% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.96% share, registered a decline of 1.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.71% share, up 30.73% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.64%, recording a month-on-month increase of 57.14%.