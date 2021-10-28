France-based company Capgemini’s IT hiring declined 2.2% in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 2.35% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 37.3% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2021, and recorded a 2.03% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Capgemini IT hiring in September 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Capgemini, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 79.33% in September 2021, and a 10.11% drop over August 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 9.19% in September 2021, and registered flat growth. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.22% in September 2021, a 5.63% drop from August 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Capgemini

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2021 with a 39.17% share, which marked a 0.98% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 33.19%, registering a 5.86% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 22.69% share and a 17.91% drop over August 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 3.54% and a month-on-month decline of 35%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.41%, registering a 40.91% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 26.88% share in September 2021, a 5.54% decline over August 2021. India featured next with a 20.84% share, down 18.86% over the previous month. France recorded a 19.21% share, a decline of 3.29% compared with August 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Capgemini IT hiring activity in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.51%, down by 4.77% from August 2021. Mid Level positions with a 37% share, a decline of 15.11% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.33% share, down 2.97% over August 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.16%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.