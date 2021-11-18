France-based company Capgemini’s IT hiring declined 2.8% in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.97% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 36.62% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2021, and recorded a 3.03% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Capgemini IT hiring in October 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Capgemini, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 77.2% in October 2021, and a 2.5% drop over September 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 10.36% in October 2021, and registered growth of 15.7%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.59% in October 2021, a 6.45% rise from September 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Capgemini

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2021 with a 47.27% share, which marked a 2.48% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 30.71%, registering a 3.12% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 21.13% share and a 3.84% rise over September 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.47% and a month-on-month increase of 350%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.42%, registering a 60% drop over the previous month.

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 38.16% share in October 2021, a 1.1% growth over September 2021. US featured next with a 22.28% share, up 0.47% over the previous month. India recorded a 19.63% share, an increase of 5.31% compared with September 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Capgemini IT hiring activity in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.12%, down by 1.82% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 37.74% share, a growth of 3.13% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.88% share, up 8.65% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.26%, recording a month-on-month increase of 66.67%.