France-based company Capgemini’s IT hiring declined 5.0% in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 1.91% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 37.72% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2021, and recorded a 2.28% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Capgemini IT hiring in December 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Capgemini, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 77.85% in December 2021, and a 1.55% drop over November 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 9.48% in December 2021, and registered growth of 3.49%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.48% in December 2021, a flat growth from November 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Capgemini

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in December 2021 with a 43.88% share, which marked a 1.98% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 30.94%, registering a 3.94% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 19.86% share and a 17.66% drop over November 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 3.57% and a month-on-month increase of 63.41%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.76%, registering a 15.38% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 24.55% share in December 2021, a 2.9% growth over November 2021. France featured next with a 22.58% share, down 2.53% over the previous month. India recorded a 17.84% share, a decline of 18.89% compared with November 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Capgemini IT hiring activity in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.24%, down by 2.8% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 35.57% share, a decline of 1.04% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.98% share, up 13.91% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.21%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.