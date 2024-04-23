Carbon has been granted a patent for a method to separate excess resin from objects produced through stereolithography. The process involves centrifugal separation by spinning the objects on a rotor connected to transfer frames. Excess resin is removed, leaving the objects clean. GlobalData’s report on Carbon gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Carbon, Spacecraft 3D Printing was a key innovation area identified from patents. Carbon's grant share as of February 2024 was 50%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for separating excess resin from stereolithographically produced objects

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Carbon Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11919236B2) discloses a method and apparatus for separating excess resin from objects produced through stereolithography. The method involves producing objects with retention features, mounting them on transfer frames with corresponding retention members, connecting the frames to a rotor, and centrifugally separating excess resin by spinning the rotor. The excess resin is removed, and the objects can be further processed or used to produce additional objects. The apparatus includes stereolithographically produced objects, transfer frames with retention members, and a rotor with a base plate for connecting the frames. The rotor design allows for efficient resin separation from multiple objects simultaneously.



The patent details various configurations for the retention features and members, as well as additional steps like warming the resin or applying solvents to aid in the separation process. The spinning speed for resin separation is specified, and a method for collecting and reusing the separated resin is described. The objects produced can have complex structures like lattices or internal channels, facilitating the flow of excess resin during centrifugal separation. Overall, the method and apparatus offer a practical solution for efficiently separating excess resin from stereolithographically produced objects, enhancing the manufacturing process in additive manufacturing technologies.

