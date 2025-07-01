Cato Networks delivers enterprise-grade security and networking through a single, cloud-native platform. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

Cato Networks, a secure access service edge (SASE) solutions provider, has raised $359m in a Series G funding round, elevating its valuation to more than $4.8bn.

The round was led by new investors such as Vitruvian Partners and ION Crossover Partners, along with existing investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Acrew Capital, and Adams Street Partners.

This latest investment brings Cato Networks’ total funding to more than $1bn.

Vitruvian Partners said: “Cato has spent the past decade building and optimising the next generation of cybersecurity, and we are proud to partner with them as they continue to raise the bar for AI-driven security and networking.

“The company’s visionary leadership, best-in-class growth and retention rates, and relentless focus on innovation and customer experience are what led us to invest in Cato.

“We look forward to supporting Cato’s next phase of growth as they expand their market reach and transform how enterprises connect and secure their digital businesses and use of AI.”

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Cato Networks delivers enterprise-grade security and networking through a single, cloud-native platform.

Unlike traditional infrastructure, which is often seen as costly and fragmented, Cato’s SASE Cloud Platform is designed to be self-maintaining and autonomously scalable.

With the new funds, Cato Networks plans to expand its capabilities and increase its total addressable market.

The company aims to advance AI security, allowing enterprises to adopt AI securely and efficiently.

Additionally, Cato intends to accelerate platform innovation by investing in research and development across various areas, including DEM, LAN Security, IoT/OT Security, SD-WAN, SSE, XDR, and ZTNA.

Cato Networks also plans to expand its global reach by growing its partner ecosystem and customer-facing teams to meet increasing global demand.

Cato Networks co-founder and CEO Shlomo Kramer said: “With more than 3,500 enterprise customers, consistent hyper-growth, and repetitive and scalable wins against all leading competitors, Cato is a proven and mature business to invest in.

“Our true SASE platform and decade of AI innovation differentiates Cato from legacy vendors that favour a portfolio of point solutions. Customers and partners understand the difference and select Cato to benefit from proven security, operational efficiency, and business agility.”