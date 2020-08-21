GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

GlobalData research has found the top CEO influencers based on their performance and engagement online. Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential CEO’s on Twitter during Q2 2020.

Biggest influencers in CEO’s: The top ten in Q2 2020

1. Dheeraj Pandey (@dheeraj)

Dheeraj Pandey is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Nutanix, a software development company. He is also a board member of Adobe, a leading digital marketing and media solutions provider. He has been associated with top software companies such as Oracle where he managed and co-authored numerous distributed databases.

Twitter followers: 18,738

"One unexpected benefit of the Nutanix migration has been a huge 5-fold improvement in SQL Server performance despite previously employing an all flash solution with NVMe acceleration." #HCI #DBaaS #NutanixDatabases https://t.co/dpSSYYWmdB — David Kramer (@Kramer_Dave) June 3, 2020

2. Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Elon Musk is an entrepreneur and industrial designer. He is the founder, chairman and CEO of Tesla, an electric vehicle and clean energy company. He also founded SpaceX, an aerospace and space transportation company; The Boring Company, a construction company; and Neuralink, a neurotechnology firm.

Twitter followers: 37,948,750

Physics favors electric transport, batteries for stationary storage & solar/wind for energy generation — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 27, 2020

3. Tim Cook (@tim_cook)

Tim Cook is an engineer who currently serves as the CEO of Apple Inc., a technology company. Prior to becoming the CEO in 2011, he was the COO of Apple and responsible for managing the company’s supply chain and responses across countries. Tim has previously held executive roles in companies such as Compaq and Intelligent Electronics.

Twitter followers: 12,047,447

This year’s #WWDC20 student developers are creating apps that do incredible things like help prepare for pandemics, reduce our carbon footprints and connect victims of sexual assault with resources they need. Amazing to see how they’re dreaming big and changing the world. pic.twitter.com/JfmmecC54P — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 23, 2020

4. Anand Mahindra (@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra is an Indian businessman, and the chairman of the Mahindra Group. The company started as a steel trading business to grow into a multinational conglomerate operating across industries such as real estate, automotive, and information technology. Anand is also on the board of Invest India, an agency established by the government to showcase investment opportunities in the country.

Twitter followers: 8,073,171

That model looks very cool indeed! @sidpatankar can you connect him to us? I’d love to see if he’s interested in us helping him manufacture these toy models for sale to others. Could compete with imports of such toys if made in larger volumes. https://t.co/aRAEOseglv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 29, 2020

5. Jack Dorsey (@jack)

Jack Dorsey is a technology entrepreneur and the CEO of Twitter. He is also the CEO of Square, a payments company he co-created with Jim McKelvey. Prior to becoming a technology entrepreneur, Jack was a certified masseur and was interested in the field of fashion design.

Twitter followers: 4,771,873

OUR MASKS ON THEIR WAY! Thanks to a generous $10M donation from @jack, we’re sending MILLIONS of masks to jails & prisons across the country that need them. More than 1M have already been delivered 🙏🏾 You can track them here: https://t.co/r4g8drdUNV #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DaumbMU4g8 — REFORM Alliance (@REFORM) June 22, 2020

6. Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai)

Sundar Pichai is a businessman and the CEO of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, a technology company. Prior to Google, he worked on various innovation efforts for Google’s consumer products. He was also associated with companies such as Applied Materials and McKinsey.

Twitter followers: 3,146,150

Excited to announce the launch of our new Google Cloud region in Jakarta. Look forward to seeing how Indonesian enterprises and start-ups will use @GoogleCloud to build new businesses and unleash opportunities for people around the world. https://t.co/PAskaoOqbW — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 24, 2020

7. Satya Nadella (@satyanadella)

Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft, a technology company headquartered in Washington. Before becoming the CEO, Nadella undertook various leadership roles within the company. Nadella was part of the technology team Sun Microsystems, a subsidiary of Oracle Corporation, a software company, prior to joining Microsoft.

Twitter followers: 2,269,571

Together with @Adobe, we’re expanding our work with @WBA_Global, applying the power of Dynamics 365 to deliver more engaging and personalized omnichannel experiences for their customers around the world. https://t.co/KSrML0WRuM — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) June 30, 2020

8. Marc Benioff (@Benioff)

Marc Benioff is an entrepreneur who currently serves as the chairman and CEO of Salesforce, a cloud-based software company. He specialises in areas such as corporate social responsibility and information technology. Prior to Salesforce, Benoiff served as senior vice president of Oracle Corporation.

Twitter followers: 1,031,753

We were only dealing with a pandemic; then all of a sudden we we're dealing with an economic crisis. Now, we're in a social & racial crisis & we're in a huge global leadership crisis as well. Join me & @MorenoBID as we discuss the state of the world. https://t.co/vl7DveTclR — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) June 23, 2020

9. Michael Dell (@MichaelDell)

Michael Dell is a businessman and philanthropist. He currently serves as the CEO and chairman of Dell Technologies, a computer technology company. Michael has held leadership roles in the past and was the chairman for VMware, a software company, prior to founding Dell.

Twitter followers: 657,335

Why did we call it @DellEMC #PowerFlex? Because it allows you to mix, match and scale for data-intensive workloads that require compute and storage to scale separately. https://t.co/6WNlnimgXR — Michael Dell (@MichaelDell) June 29, 2020

10. Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal)

Deepinder Goyal is the founder and CEO of Zomato, an online food delivery start-up. He founded the company with his friend in 2008. Prior to Zomato, he worked with Bain and Company as a management consultant.

Twitter followers: 437,939

Earlier today, we launched an initiative to rechristen Zomato Gold to Zomato Pro — and make it a bigger, all-encompassing membership for dining out and food delivery. [1/n] pic.twitter.com/JbbCLZZ6kE — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) June 30, 2020

