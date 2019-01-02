Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

CES 2019, one of the biggest events in the tech calendar, gets underway next week, bringing the latest innovations in consumer technology to Las Vegas.

The popular event – which attracts close to 200,000 people each year – showcases products and services in everything area, from 3D printing to artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency to fitness tracking and self-driving cars to home cinemas.

Ahead of this year’s event, here is everything you need to know about CES 2019:

What is CES?

The Consumer Electronics Show is a technology trade show which brings together more than 4,500 exhibiting companies, including consumer technology manufacturers, developers and suppliers, and some 200,000 tech enthusiasts each year.

Ran by the Consumer Technology Association, the trade body that represents the United States’ leading tech industry, CES has emerged as one of the tech industry’s leading events since its launch in the 1960s.

The event plays host to the biggest names in technology, including Amazon, AMD, Microsoft and Google, as well as the most innovative of technology startups hoping to disrupt their respective industries.

CES 2019 dates: When is CES?

The trade show will officially get underway on Sunday, 6 January at midday, starting with a news conference, followed by keynotes between 9am and 7:30pm on Monday. However, these first two days will only be open to media representatives.

The show will open to the public on Tuesday, 8 January at 9am (5pm London time). CES will run for four days, with events taking place each day between 9am and 6pm.

CES 2019 schedule

News conference* Keynotes & Conference Program Exhibitors at Tech East & West C Space Program & Exhibits Sunday 12 noon-2:45pm – – – Monday 8am-4:45pm 9am-7:30pm – – Tuesday 9am-6pm 9am-4:30pm 10am-6pm 9am-5pm Wednesday 9am-6pm 9am-4:30pm 9am-6pm 9am-5pm Thusday – 9am-4:30pm 9am-6pm 9am-5pm Friday – 9am-4:30pm 9am-4pm –



*Media only

Where is CES 2019?

The first Consumer Electronics Show, which was spun off from the popular Chicago Music Show, took place in New York City in 1967. However, the convention has since found its home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The trade show has been held at the Las Vegas Convention Center each year since 2005, and the 2 million square foot event space will play host to the some 200,000 tech enthusiasts that descend on CES each year once again this year.

CES 2019 tickets

Despite there being just days to go until CES 2019 gets underway, there are still tickets available via the CES website.

Starting at $300, registration will grant access to the exhibitor show floor, as well as a small selection of keynotes and sessions.

Passes, starting at $900, will provide access to a greater variety of sessions. For full access to CES 2019, attendees will require the deluxe conference pass, costing $1,700, which grants access to almost all conference tracks, including keynotes from the likes of LG Electronics CTO I.P. Park, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty and AMD CEO Lisa Su.

12 must-see CES 2019 sessions

A full list of CES 2019 sessions and keynotes for each day can be found on the ces.tech website, covering topics including 5G, IoT, automation, blockchain, robotics, artificial intelligence and more. However, here are a few of our favourites from each day:

Monday, 7 January –

AI Enabling the Human: Panel discussion between Benetech’s Betsy Beaumon, Microsoft’s Mary Bellard, AARP’s Rick Robinson and CarePredict’s Gerald Wilmink – 10:15am – 11am

Flying Taxis. Build them, but will they come?: Panel discussion between NASA’s Parimal Kopardekar, Uber’s Tom Prevot, City of Boulder CTO Julia Richman and EmbraerX’s David Rottblatt – 2:15pm – 3:15pm

Getting Hacked: IoT and Beyond: Talk by AIG’s Senior Vice President Caroline Krass – 3:30pm – 4:30pm

Tuesday, 8 January –

Boldly Going Where No Tech’s Gone Before: Panel discussion between Living in Digital Times’ Jill Gilbert, LHC Group’s Bruce Greenstein, John Hopkins University School of Medicine’s Bruce Leff, Stand Up To Cancer’s Sung Poblete and Medically Home Group’s Richard Rakowski – 9am – 10am

The Great Crypto Debate: Panel discussion between MakerDAO’s Steve Becker, Bullpen Capital’s Duncan Davidson, The FinTech Times’ Martine Paris, Bitcoin Foundation’s Brock Pierce and Chia Network’s Ryan Singer – 10:15am – 10:45am

The Solution to the Opioid Crisis No One is Talking About: Panel discussion between Nevro’s Davif Caraway, Boston Scientific’s Rafael Carbunaru, Abbott’s Ryan Lakin and Medtronic’s Matthew Thomas – 1pm – 1:30pm

Wednesday, 9 January –

Audience Battle Royale: The Future of the TV Industry: Panel discussion between Discovery’s Nancy Daniels, NAGRA’s Andre Kudelski, Group Nine Media’s Ben Lerer, MTV’s Chris McCarthy and Sling TV’s Warren Schlichting – 9am – 9:40am

Ready for the 5G Wireless Revolution: Panel discussion between BLKTECHCLT’s Sherrell Dorsey, Samsung’s Alok Shah and Qualcomm’s John Smee – 9am – 10am

#NBATwitter: A Conversation with Adam Silver and Jack Dorsey: Panel discussion between Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and the National Basketball Association’s Adam Silver – 1:30pm – 2pm

Thursday, 10 January –

Treating Chronic Conditions with Mobile Apps: Panel discussion between the FDA’s Bakul Patel and AliveCor’s Jacqueline Shreibati – 11am – 12pm

Can Robots and Automation Revitalise Retail?: Panel discussion between SoftBank Robotics’ Steve Carlin, Rubikloud Technologies’ Derrick Khoo and Soft Robotics’ Carl Vause – 1pm – 2pm

R2-D2 or C-3PO? Should General-Purpose Robots Be Humanoid?: Panel discussion between SoftBank Robotics’ Omar Abdelwahed, Konpanion’s Alexandre Colle, Toyota Research’s James Kuffner and US Air Force Academy’s Elizabeth Phillips – 3:30pm – 4:30pm