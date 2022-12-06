CGI Group’s IT hiring activity rises 2.6% in November 2022

Canada-based company CGI Group ’s IT hiring rose 2.6% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 0.64% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 53.53% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 1.06% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops CGI Group IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by CGI Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 64.85% in November 2022, and a 24.47% rise over October 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 14.73% in November 2022, and registered growth of 7.21%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.52% in November 2022, a 16.44% rise from October 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at CGI Group

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 40.72% share, which marked an 85.88% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 30.45%, registering a 3.91% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 28.84% share and a 7.54% drop over October 2022.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 35.52% share in November 2022, a 75% growth over October 2022. US featured next with a 19.43% share, up 9.03% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 9.41% share, an increase of 192.31% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead CGI Group IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.5%, up by 10.75% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.18% share, a growth of 54.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.83% share, down 37.1% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.5%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.