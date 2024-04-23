Chime Financial‘s patent involves a computer-implemented method using machine learning models to determine and display base limit values for user accounts. The system generates progress elements in a graphical interface to track user activity conditions. This innovation aims to transparently present and efficiently manage base limit values for users. GlobalData’s report on Chime Financial gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Chime Financial, Virtual banking assistant was a key innovation area identified from patents. Chime Financial's grant share as of February 2024 was 100%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Machine learning models for base limit values in user accounts

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Chime Financial Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11922491B1) discloses a computer-implemented method for managing user account limits through a sophisticated activity machine learning model. The method involves determining a base limit value for a user account, calculating a subsequent base limit value based on user activity conditions, and displaying these values in a graphical user interface. The system tracks user activities in time-based segments, indicating progress towards meeting activity conditions through color-based graphical elements. The method also involves selecting activity machine learning models based on user activity durations and training data, enhancing the accuracy of limit value determinations.



Furthermore, the patent describes a non-transitory computer-readable medium storing instructions for executing the method, emphasizing the importance of user activity data in determining base and subsequent limit values. The system provides detailed progress tracking elements within the graphical user interface, reflecting user activity conditions met in different time-based segments. Additionally, the patent outlines a system comprising at least one processor and a non-transitory computer-readable storage medium for implementing the method. The system utilizes historical user data to generate activity scores and determine user activity conditions satisfaction, enhancing the overall user account management experience. Overall, the patent highlights a comprehensive approach to managing user account limits through advanced machine learning models and graphical user interface elements, ensuring efficient tracking and visualization of user activity progress.

