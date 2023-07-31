In June, China announced it would be restricting the export of certain metals used in chipmaking. Credit: Shutterstock / Travelpixs

China has imposed export controls on pieces of drone-related equipment as the US continues to starve the country of integral semiconductor technology.

The country’s commerce ministry announced that equipment such as lasers, drone engines, anti-drone systems and communication equipment will be restricted from the beginning of September 2023.

In a 31 July 2023 statement, the country said the restrictions are to “safeguard national security and interests”.

China’s drone manufacturing industry provides a very large portion of the US drone market – meaning exports will likely be felt in the country.

According to US lawmakers, over 50% of drones being sold in the US are made by China-based companies DJI, Reuters reported.

The restrictions follow a myriad of restrictions from both the US and China, as the tech war between the two countries continues to rage on.

In June, China announced it would be restricting the export of certain metals used in chipmaking.

The US Commerce Department issued new rules last year which clamped down on the export of certain advanced chips (including those with military or AI applications) to Chinese companies.

However, two Chinese chip part manufacturers recently predicted their profits will double.

Peer Naura Technology Group, China-based semiconductor equipment maker, reported, last week, a 121% to 156% increase in its profits, totalling around $270m (1.93bn yuan) in the first half of the year.

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment, another China-based chip part maker, also claimed its profits likely grew between 110% and 120% in the first half of 2023.

Chinese chipmakers have been ramping up research into alternatives for the once-essential US-imported tech.