Credit: Getty Images / Andrea Nicolini

China has called for Japan to cease its semiconductor export restrictions after slamming the curbs as a “wrongdoing”.

In a statement released on Monday, Wang Wentao, Chinese Commerce Minister, claimed Japan had “seriously violated” international economic and trade rules.

Japan recently followed in the footsteps of the US which has limited the export of certain chipmaking China. Japan has banned the sales of 23 different pieces of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

However, unlike the US, Japan has refrained from mentioning China as the sole nation it is restricting sales to. The country is actually making it harder for everyone to get semiconductor equipment.

“We are fulfilling our responsibility as a technological nation to contribute to international peace and stability,” Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japanese Trade Minister said in April, according to a Reuters report.

Last year, the US placed sanctions on the sales of semiconductors in an attempt to quell China’s advancements in AI and supercomputers. The country hoped this would slow down the development of nuclear weapons and other advanced computing powers.

The US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Japan’s Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura agreed to work together in the research and development of AI, in a meeting last week.

Experts have predicted that China will lose its global leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) if restrictions continue.

“We anticipate that China will lose its current AI market leadership unless it can secure access to advanced manufacturing technology,” Josep Bori, GlobalData thematic research director has said in a podcast from the research firm.

