China technology industry registered a 4.1% decline in IT hiring activity in May 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring decreased by 3.45% in May 2021 compared with April 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.59% share in May 2021, recording decrease of 0.16% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.3% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China technology industry in May 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.76% in May 2021, a 2.33% drop over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 14.04% share, decline of 13% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 7.34%, registering a 33.33% decline from April 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 5.24%, up 18.42% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China IT recruitment activity in May 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 1.8% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China technology industry during May 2021 over April 2021.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 169 IT jobs in May 2021 and registered a rise of 1.2% over the previous month, followed by AAC Technologies Holdings with 134 jobs and a 25.14% drop. Microsoft with 131 IT jobs and Dell Technologies with 87 jobs, recorded a 5.76% drop and a 30.4% decline, respectively, while Xiaomi recorded a flat growth with 78 job postings during May 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.55%, down by 10.24% from April 2021. Mid Level positions with a 13.16% share, a decline of 7.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.29% share, up 28.66% over April 2021.