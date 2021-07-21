China technology industry registered a 3.1% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 2.7% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.52% share in June 2021, recording decrease of 0.07% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.33% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China technology industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 67.26% in June 2021, a 0.33% drop over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 15.64% share, an increase of 14.81% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 8.02%, registering an 18.18% rise from May 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 6.56%, up 30% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 16.58% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China technology industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

AAC Technologies Holdings posted 194 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 44.78% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 162 jobs and a 4.14% drop. Microsoft with 114 IT jobs and Dell Technologies with 94 jobs, recorded a 12.98% drop and an 8.05% increase, respectively, while Koninklijke Philips recorded a 144.12% an increase with 83 job postings during June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.53%, up by 2.13% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 15.98% share, a growth of 25.55% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.43% share, down 2.39% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.06%, recording a month-on-month an flat growth.