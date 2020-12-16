Total technology industry M&A deals in November 2020 worth $3.81bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_11_2020_technology_china_M_A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 74.4% over the previous month and a rise of 12.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.37bn.

China held a 4.4% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $86.43bn in November 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 23 deals during November 2020, marking a decrease of 17.9% over the previous month and a drop of 17.9% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry M&A deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 98.5% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $3.75bn, against the overall value of $3.81bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baidu’s $3.6bn asset transaction with YY.com

2) The $61.87m acquisition of Shanghai Heading Information Engineering by Shanghai Weimob Enterprise Development

3) Chao Shen, Lei Sun and Min Feng’s $56.51m acquisition of Ruhnn Holding

4) The $15.61m acquisition of Nanjing Nanshang Commercial Operation Management by Nanjing Textiles Import & Export Corp

5) Eternal Asia Supply Chain Management’s acquisition of Shenzhen Qianhai Xintong Construction Supply Chain for $15.33m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.