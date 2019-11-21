Total technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2019 worth $2.58bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 53.7% over the previous quarter and a drop of 38% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $4.15bn.

China held a 4% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $64.84bn in Q3 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 35 deals during Q3 2019, marking a drop of 27.1% over the previous quarter and a drop of 16.7% over the last four-quarter average.

China technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 92.6% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $2.38bn, against the overall value of $2.58bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alibaba Group Holding’s $2bn acquisition of NetEase Kaola

2) The $123.84m asset transaction with China Mobile Communications Group by China Mobile

3) Luokung Technology’s $116.72m acquisition of eMapgo Technologies (Beijing)

4) The $85m asset transaction with by Inke

5) Barco’s acquisition of Unilumin Group for $59.06m.

