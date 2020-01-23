Total technology industry venture financing deals in December 2019 worth $4.61bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 10.01% over the previous month and a rise of 103.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.27bn.

China held a 46.1% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $10bn in December 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 175 deals during December 2019, marking a decrease of 19.7% over the previous month and a rise of 27.7% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 78.2% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $3.6bn, against the overall value of $4.61bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Boyu Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Temasek Holdings (Private), Tencent Holdings and YF Capital’s $3bn venture financing of Beijing Kuaishou Technology

2) The $300m venture financing of Guangzhou Zhijing Information Technology by Bull Capital Partners, Chengwei Capital, CICC Capital ManagementLimited, DST Global, Source Code Capital, Tiger Global Management and Yunqi Capital

3) China Merchants Securities, CMB International Capital, Intel Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Sinoking Enterprises Investment, Summitview Capital, THG Ventures and Wise Road Capital’s $142.25m venture financing of Shanghai Huaqin Telecom Technology

4) The $85m venture financing of Nanjing cloud account room network Technology by Vitruvian Partners and YZF Luxembourg S.ar.l.

5) Beijing Singularity Power Investment Fund, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, ClearVue Partners, GSR Ventures Management and Sequoia Capital China’s venture financing of Aibee Beijing Intelligent Technology for $74m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.