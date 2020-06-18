Total technology industry venture financing deals in May 2020 worth $2.67bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 22.8% over the previous month and a rise of 30.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.06bn.

China held a 29.7% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9bn in May 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 116 deals during May 2020, marking a decrease of 37.6% over the previous month and a drop of 19.4% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in May 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 51.2% of the overall value during May 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.37bn, against the overall value of $2.67bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TCL Venture Capital’s $589.75m venture financing of Shenzhen Huaxing Optoelectronics Technology

2) The $266.17m venture financing of BYD (Ningbo) Semiconductor by CICC Capital ManagementLimited, SDIC Innovation Investment Management and Sequoia Capital China

3) China Internet Investment Fund, Guangzhou Nansha Financial Holdings Group, Haier Capital, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Shanghai guosheng (group) and Yangtze River Delta Industrial Innovation Fund’s $253.91m venture financing of CloudWalk Technology

4) The $141.01m venture financing of Shanghai Data Exchange by Hu Yu Equity and Zhongnan Capital

5) China Internet Investment Fund, Hillhouse Capital Group, Sequoia Capital China, Shanghai Free Trade Zone Equity Fund Management, Shanghai STVC Group, Spinnotec, TCL Capital and Zhangjiang Group’s venture financing of ASR Microelectronic Shanghai for $119m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.