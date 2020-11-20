Total technology industry venture financing deals in October 2020 worth $2.55bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 5.7% over the previous month and a drop of 0.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.57bn.

China held a 22.7% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $11.22bn in October 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 136 deals during October 2020, marking a decrease of 22.7% over the previous month and a drop of 11.1% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in October 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 68.7% of the overall value during October 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.75bn, against the overall value of $2.55bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CITIC Industrial Fund, Danhe Capital, Dehong Capital, DST Global, GIC, Jinglin Equity Investment, Temasek Holdings (Private) and Trust Capital Services (India)’s $1bn venture financing of Zhenguanyu Tech

2) The $315m venture financing of ZKH Industrial Supply by China Structural Reform Fund, Shenzhen Cowincapital, Eastern Bell Capital, Genesis Capital China, GLP-C&D Equity Investment Fund, Legend Capital, Matrix Partners China, Tencent Holdings, Tiger Management, Xiamen C&D and Yunfeng Capital

3) China Fortune-Tech Capital, China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, China Internet Investment Fund, CMB International Capital Management (Shenzhen), Forebright Capital Management, Haitong Kaiyuan Investment, Wingtech Technology, Lenovo Capital and Incubator Group, Sequoia Capital China, Shenzhen Transsion Holdings and Xiaomi Changing Industrial Fund’s $225m venture financing of SmartSens Technology

4) The $168m venture financing of Shanghai Jinwu Automotive Consulting Technology by Autohome

5) Bank of China Guangdong Finance, China Merchants Zhiyuan Capital Investment, Gaotejia Investment, Haitong Kaiyuan, Shenzhen venture capital management, Softbank China Venture Capital (SBCVC) and Yida Xinye’s venture financing of Shenzhen Lianxin Mobile Medical Technology for $44.87m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

