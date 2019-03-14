Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2018 worth $10.22bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 41.6% over the previous quarter and a rise of 7.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $9.5bn.

China held a 29.9% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $34.18bn in Q4 2018.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 397 deals during Q4 2018, marking a rise of 9.4% over the previous quarter and a rise of 30.2% over the last four-quarter average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 33.6% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $3.43bn, against the overall value of $10.22bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was All-Stars Investment, The Goldman Sachs Group, Hedosophia, Hermitage Capital, JP Morgan, LionRock Capital(Hong Kong), Macquarie Group, Primavera Capital Group, Qatar Investment Authority, SBI Holdings, UBS Group and United Overseas Bank’s $1.33bn venture financing of Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange.

In second place was the $600m venture financing of NetEase Cloud Music by Baidu, Boyu Capital and General Atlantic and in third place was CITIC Securities One-Belt-One-Road (CSOBOR) Fund, Hillhouse Capital Group, Linear Venture, Morningside Venture Capital, Oceanpine Capital, Oceanwide Capital, SK Hynix, SK ChinaLimited, CMBC Capital Holdings and V Fund Management’s $600m venture financing of Horizon Robotics.

The $581.64m venture financing of Shanghai Yongzheng Network Technology by Ant Financial Services Group and Primavera Capital Group and Bank of China, China Broadband Capital Partners, Global Logistic Properties Investment Management (China), Hopu Investment Management, Intelligent Fund of Funds, Mount Morning Capital, Tencent Holdings, TH Capital and Total Energy Ventures’ venture financing of Beijing Huitong Tianxia Wulian Technology for $320m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

