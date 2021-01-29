Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2020 worth $13.76bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 71.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 78.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $7.73bn.

China held a 33.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $40.93bn in Q4 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 455 deals during Q4 2020, marking a drop of 5.2% over the previous quarter and a drop of 1.5% over the last four-quarter average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 42.2% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $5.81bn, against the overall value of $13.76bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Anhui Sanzhong Yichuang Industrial Development Fund, GigaDevice Semiconductor Beijing, Hefei State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund and Xiaomi Yangtze River Industry Fund’s $2.39bn venture financing of Ruili Integrated Circuit

2) The $1.6bn venture financing of Zuoyebang by Alibaba Group Holding, FountainVest Partners, Sequoia Capital China, SoftBank Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management

3) CITIC Industrial Fund, Danhe Capital, Dehong Capital, DST Global, GIC, Jinglin Equity Investment, Temasek Holdings (Private) and Trust Capital Services (India)’s $1bn venture financing of Zhenguanyu Tech

4) The $500m venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology by GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners

5) China Structural Reform Fund, Shenzhen Cowincapital, Eastern Bell Capital, Genesis Capital China, GLP-C&D Equity Investment Fund, Legend Capital, Matrix Partners China, Tencent Holdings, Tiger Management, Xiamen C&D and Yunfeng Capital’s venture financing of ZKH Industrial Supply for $315m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

