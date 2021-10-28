China’s technology industry registered a 4.4% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.13% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.92% share in September 2021, recording an increase of 0.79% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.19% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry in September 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 77.69% in September 2021, registering a 27% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 8.82% share, a decrease of 46.84% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 6.15%, registering a 21.34% decline from August 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.62%, down 33.33% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in September 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 31.79% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry during September 2021 over August 2021.

AsiaInfo Technologies posted 338 IT jobs in September 2021 and registered a drop of 32.94% over the previous month, followed by Microsoft with 181 jobs and a 1.63% drop. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 152 IT jobs and International Business Machines with 105 jobs, recorded a 20% decline and a 15.38% flat growth, respectively, while AAC Technologies Holdings recorded a decline of 69.87% with 91 job postings during September 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.87%, down by 29.85% from August 2021. Mid Level positions with a 16.16% share, registered a decline of 37.8% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 15.97% share, down 13.44% over August 2021.