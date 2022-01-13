China’s technology industry registered a 5.8% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.15% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 22.1% share in December 2021, recording a decrease of 0.18% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.6% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry in December 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 78.49% in December 2021, registering a 23.43% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 9.07% share, a decrease of 21.71% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 7.15%, registering a 23.4% decline from November 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 4.3%, down 29.35% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 18.88% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry during December 2021 over November 2021.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 246 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered a drop of 5.75% over the previous month, followed by Microsoft with 182 jobs and a 4.6% growth. AsiaInfo Technologies with 178 IT jobs and Applied Materials with 61 jobs, recorded a 29.08% decline and a 35.79% decrease, respectively, while Momenta.ai recorded a decline of 48.25% with 59 job postings during December 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.51%, down by 23.75% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 17.87% share, registered a decline of 24.37% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.22% share, down 25.08% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.4%, recording a month-on-month increase of 20%.