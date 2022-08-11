China’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.3% in July 2022

China’s technology industry registered a 6.3% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.67% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 13.83% share in July 2022, recording a decrease of 1.43% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.71% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 60.89% in July 2022, registering a 13.76% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 20.02% share, a decrease of 9.04% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 10.77%, registering a 4.17% decline from June 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 3.86%, down 10.81% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 20.68% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 214 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a rise of 0.47% over the previous month, followed by Applied Materials with 52 jobs and a 5.45% drop. Microsoft with 48 IT jobs and Meituan with 42 jobs, recorded an 18.64% decline and a 50% growth, respectively, while International Business Machines recorded a decline of 72.73% with 39 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.03%, down by 20.08% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.27% share, registered an increase of 4.7% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 13.7% share, down 3.31% over June 2022.